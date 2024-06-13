Should the Nets regret trading Kevin Durant to the Suns?

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the most prominent “what-if” teams in recent NBA history as they went from contender to rebuilding franchise in a matter of one calendar year. The trade that officially closed their championship window, trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, is one that deserves some revisiting.

To recap the trade, the Nets traded Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns during the trade deadline of the 2022-23 season in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029) and a 2028 first-round pick swap. The Nets used Phoenix’s 2023 first-round pick to select promising young forward Noah Clowney with the 21st overall pick.

It’s obvious that Brooklyn is not nearly as good of a team without any of the three stars that they had together during the Big 3 era, but at this point, it’s better to analyze where the Nets stand as a franchise moving forward. As of this writing, Brooklyn could have as many as nine first-round picks between now and 2029 (Philadelphia 9-30 if Philadelphia conveys 1st round pick to OKC in 2025).

Yes, the Nets are in need of some major talent influx if they are even able to think about competing for titles, let alone the playoffs, anytime soon. Brooklyn tried to do the best it could under the circumstances of Kyrie Irving and Durant wanting out with Durant insisting to be sent to Phoenix when he made both of his trade requests.

The Nets are loaded with draft capital that could either be used to infuse the team with young talent towards the end of the decade or as assets in trades for potential star-level players. Time will tell if such players will be available for this summer given that potential trade targets like Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell are reportedly going to sign extensions with their respective teams.

Whichever way Brooklyn decides to go, star-hunting or going into a full rebuild, they have the assets necessary to make either reality happen. While most Nets fans would prefer to have Durant on the roster for winning purposes, it seems that Brooklyn would prefer to be in this position than what the Suns are dealing with right now.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire