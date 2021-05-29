Nets reflect on game 3 loss, look for much stronger effort in Game 4 | Nets News Conference
Head Coach Steve Nash, Joe Harris and Blake Griffin discuss some of the team's mistakes in their game 3 loss, expect more physicality and stronger defensive effort in game 4 on Sunday. Nash: 'There's no magic pill, you go out, play hard, compete, battle adversity and good things happen'.