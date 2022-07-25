Nets received trade offer for Kevin Durant from Celtics, focus on Jaylen Brown

Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back on June 30 right before free agency was set to begin in the NBA. The news sent shockwaves throughout the league as many were surprised that Durant had requested a trade after signing an extension.

While the Nets continue to wait for the right trade to move the future Hall of Famer, they received an offer from a heated rival in the Boston Celtics. The Nets were just swept out of the playoffs by the Celtics, who made a run to the NBA Finals, and now they are inquiring around Durant.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and The Stadium, the focus of the trade offer is All-Star Jaylen Brown:

The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic. The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions. As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant.

Brown would be the type of player Brooklyn could accept in return for Durant and it would be interesting to see how he fits on this team, but for now, Durant remains a member of the Nets.

In all seriousness, if Brooklyn doesn’t receive the type of offer that really blows them away, then they should just bring him and Kyrie Irving back and try again with a healthy roster. The 2021-22 season was a disaster, but with most of the obstacles gone, this is a strong roster on paper.

