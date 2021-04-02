Nets reaction: LaMarcus Aldridge shines in his debut

Ajayi Browne
·2 min read
The Brooklyn Nets were forced to move on without the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, James Harden. The team responded and basically said “no problem.” The Nets put together a dominate performance in the first half, leading by 29 at one point. LaMarcus Aldridge wasted no time getting acclimated too with his new squad. He ended the first half with 9 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. It was as if he was already on the team before signing last week.

The second half was all but the same for the first seed Nets; however, the intensity definitely decreased. In the end though, it was enough to pick up the win comfortably. Jeff Green finished with a team high 21 points. Aldridge finished his debut with a near triple-double: 11 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Uncle Drew had a great night of his own as well, especially rebounding the ball. He had 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Nets continue to show their dominance despite the challenges that come their way.

LaMarcus Aldridge was a perfect fit for this Nets team and it showed right away

LaMarcus Aldridge's ability was on full display against the Charlotte Hornets. He has not played in an NBA game for about a month, yet he was playing as if he was prepared for this moment for a while, which is what any coach wants to see. His passing ability from the pass was extremely effective as he kept finding slashers and shooters while he went to work there. Defensively, he was forcing Hornet to change their shots in midair through his contests and he picked a block in the process.

Landry Shamet is back and he hasn't missed a beat

LaMarcus Aldridge took the spotlight on Thursday night, but this didn't stop sharpshooter Landry Shamet from causing mayhem in his return with the Nets. He went 5-7 from three on his way to 17 points. That was even more than Joe Harris tonight and Harris is coming off of a 28 point night where he hit seven threes. Shamet is getting hot at the right time and it's only making Brooklyn's job easier while they continue to maintain their position on top of the East.

