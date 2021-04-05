Nets reaction: Brooklyn falls to new look Bulls

The Nets got off to a rough start to their back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls, who just acquired All-Star Nikola Vucevic right before the trade deadline last month. Brooklyn had already won four of their last four outings and they of course wanted to extend it against Chicago, but Vucevic and Bulls had other intentions in the first half.

The Montenegrin star posted a double double at halftime with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Zach LaVine, the other All-Star on the team, was also in double digits as the Bulls ended the half shooting 55%. As for the Nets, they couldn’t really get the offense going, despite the efforts of LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin.

The second half was pretty much the same. The Bulls were unconscious from the field and eventually, Brooklyn could not keep up at all. At one point, their lead was at 18. The Nets cut it to single digits in the fourth quarter, but they didn’t have enough in the tank to finish the job. Vucevic finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Zach LaVine finished with 25 points and 5 rebounds. The leading scorer for the Nets was Irving, who ended the game with 24 points and 15 assists.

🎙 @SteveNash: "We didn’t play with enough pace. Not enough movement and activity." 🎙 @KyrieIrving: "We couldn't get as many stops as we needed tonight." 🎙 @blakegriffin23: "They hit shots when they needed to." Postgame Quotes by @GEICO: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 4, 2021

Nikola Vucevic's wrath against the Nets will never end

Nikola Vucevic had himself a game against the Nets, as per usual. He helped get his team the victory with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Last month when the All-Star was on the Orlando Magic, he helped his old squad beat the Nets by finishing with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. Over the years, Vucevic has always been a Nets killer. Even with a new look Nets team this season, Nikola Vucevic does not care. He will forever be a Nets killer wherever he goes no matter what.

The Aldridge-Griffin duo can work

The Nets started of the game really well with these two starting in the frontcourt. The duo can most definitely coexist together. Although the score wasn't what they would have favored in the end, a lot of this had to do with the bench. Brooklyn's bench, other than Jeff Green, had only 20 points and most of these points were racked up in the second half when the team was already down big. Griffin is usually that spark offensively for the Nets on offense for he can spread the floor, rebound, pass, and even slash. Aldridge can play both with the starters and on the bench. When the team is healthy, be on the lookout for this dangerous frontcourt.

Brooklyn has to avoid cold shooting nights at all costs

Brooklyn has to avoid cold shooting nights at all costs, especially when they are undermanned. They finished the second half shooting under 30% from downtown, which is not their typical form. Of course without the other two superstars of this team's Big 3 there were going to be struggles, but this was all a matter of just hitting threes. It was just an off night for the squad in general in regards to shooting and that showed significantly in their three point percentage in the first half.

