Nets rank 25th in one outlets’ 2024-25 NBA power rankings

The Brooklyn Nets are one of many teams heading into this offseason looking to improve enough to make next season a better experience than this past season was. Only one team can be crowned champions at the end of each season and while Brooklyn was far from that, they can get better.

While or not the Nets get better this summer is still to be seen, as of right now, they are regarded as one of the teams that have a lot of work to do. In Bleacher Report‘s initial power rankings looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, Brooklyn ranked 25th on the list.

From the outside looking in, even the most optimistic Nets fans has to admit that the current iteration of the roster needs plenty of work before it is ready to compete for championships again. For a frame of reference, the Nets are ranked ahead of the Toronto Raptors and behind the Utah Jazz.

Last season, Brooklyn finished with a disappointing 32-50 record despite beginning the year with an encouraging 13-10 start amidst some unfortunate injuries and tough opponents. The Jazz finished the season with a 31-51 record and the Raptors were not far behind with a 25-57 record.

What all of these teams have in common is that in one way or another, they are rebuilding, hoping for a future that includes them competing for titles before too much time has past. Utah is still rebuilding after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and Toronto is finally entering a full rebuild after they traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers earlier this season.

With these three teams being ranked in the same tier, some fans are left wondering if the Nets should follow the same direction that the Jazz and Raptors are currently heading in. While time will tell if the Nets will end up doing just that, here’s what B/R’s Andy Bailey had to say about why Brooklyn ranks 25th:

“It’s hard to know exactly how the Brooklyn Nets will play this offseason. The current group is terrible. There’s almost no chance Brooklyn will make the playoffs if it runs back the same core, especially if Nic Claxton signs elsewhere. After the All-Star break, the Nets had the eighth-worst net rating in the league.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire