Nets prepared to lose Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

ESPN: “[The Nets] are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.” @WindhorstESPN on the state of the Nets.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The weather in Brooklyn is appropriate to KD-Kyrie situation. – 3:14 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

It’s wild that we’ve come to the point where the Brooklyn Nets running it back next year with Kyrie and Durant is simultaneously the most likely and most surprising scenario. – 2:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

One interesting part of the Kyrie-taking-the-MLE hypothetical is his role in the NBPA. He’s part of leadership there, and pretty much any union would advise against a major player voluntarily taking 80-90% less than he could otherwise get. – 2:38 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving has been a disaster without LeBron James, but they could still make magic if he gets to Lakers

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 2:25 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

I wonder if 10 years from now, after Kyrie Irving’s career has concluded, he will regret costing himself a $250 million extension over the COVID-19 vaccine? – 2:21 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Kevon Looney (and more) all feature prominently in my latest around-the-league notes column as we dribble closer to Thursday’s opening bell in free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/my-nba-free-… – 2:18 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Hopping on @ESPNRadio with @ColemanESPN and @BartScott57 to talk Kyrie Irving right now – 2:09 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ve reached the “whatever it takes” stage of the Lakers pursuit of Kyrie Irving.

I know I’ve been the sky screaming for depth and wings, but they’re just not gonna trade Russ otherwise. So picks, swaps, players (not named Bron or AD). Whatever it takes. I’m in. – 2:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving has permission to seek sign-and-trade from #Nets nypost.com/2022/06/27/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:57 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Idk how the Suns aren’t the leaders in the clubhouse to get KD if he wants out. Ayton S/T (base year compensation would complicate it) makes too much sense. – 1:53 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Could Kyrie reunite with LeBron with the Lakers? Irving reportedly has ‘great interest’ in L.A. nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 1:50 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving passes off question when asked if he still wants to be a Net nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/kyr… – 1:48 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

There is no scenario that justifies losing Kevin Durant. – 1:45 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Kyrie wants to bail on KD after 44 games played together.

Harden bailed on KD after 1 1/2 years.

Draymond slandered KD and said they didn’t need him by year 2.

Westbrook played with KD for 8 seasons and was ride or die.

But Russ was the problem teammate. – 1:43 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

The Lakers recruitment of Kyrie is fascinating

Other teams have little interest in LAL’s trade packages – involving Westbrook, THT and Nunn – but there’s a clear play here

1) the Lakers show Kyrie they’re working on trades over the next few days

2) those trades don’t end up… – 1:34 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Lakers solo pursuit of a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving — with Irving’s situation continuing to leave the Nets vulnerable for a Kevin Durant trade request: es.pn/3QVCOBU – 1:15 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

If Kyrie somehow finds his way to the Lakers with Westbrook still on the roster their games should be eligible to win a Primetime Emmy. First time ever. Outstanding Drama series or Outstanding Comedy, doesn’t matter, either will do. – 1:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kyrie Irving opting out of $36M to sign for $6M is a ludicrous idea…and it’s something I absolutely think he might do.

I believe Kyrie when he says it’s not about the money for him. Or I, at least, believe him more than just about anyone else playing in the NBA. – 1:07 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

We’re getting started now… I’m sure Kyrie and the Nets will be a big discussion point as well. twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 1:01 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Sources with knowledge of the situation have increasingly believed Kyrie Irving’s willingness to opt out of Brooklyn, sign the $6M taxpayer midlevel with the Lakers, where Irving can re-sign long-term in 2023.

More on @getcallin with @BigWos at 7:30ET: callin.com/room/free-agen… – 12:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

New column: Celtics should pass if a Jaylen Brown trade for Kevin Durant comes around

bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/06/27/kar… – 12:50 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kyrie: “Okay, who wants to work on a sign-and-trade!?!?!?!. Let’s get it going!!”

NBA Teams:

pic.twitter.com/QSPHDO0JI1 – 12:41 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Nets listening to the league office explain to them that they’re going to accept a Kyrie for Westbrook trade. pic.twitter.com/qDpi2jQA0a – 12:41 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

The Lakers: “Can we discuss a Kyrie Irving trade?”

The Nets: “Sure. Who are you willing to offer?”

The Lakers: “Russell West-

The Nets: pic.twitter.com/VGhOLV4uof – 12:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

What a disaster the Kyrie Irving situation turned out to be in Brooklyn. My goodness gracious. – 12:37 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Knicks fans, if the options are Kyrie on a 4-year max or Brunson on a 4-year max, which do you prefer? – 12:34 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

According to Windhorst (via SC), the Nets would rather lose Kyrie than have a status quo situation. – 12:32 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Kyrie Irving to discuss sign-and-trade deals looking to leave Brooklyn #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:28 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A quick re-up of my assessment of how the Lakers should look at a potential partnership with Kyrie: ocregister.com/2022/06/24/kyr… – 12:25 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

As I wrote last week *at the old job* you certainly don’t want to be the team whose best option is Kyrie Irving, but that’s where the Lakers find themselves. theathletic.com/3379101/2022/0… – 12:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

You never really hear much about that Kyrie Irving guy any more do you? – 12:25 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Outside of the Lakers, there are currently no known teams planning pursuit of sign-and-trades for Nets G Kyrie Irving. No sign-and-trades can be formally discussed until after 6 PM on Thursday. Brooklyn isn’t believed to have interest in available Lakers packages. – 12:22 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nets give Kyrie Irving permission to seek sign-and-trade deals nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/27/rep… – 12:15 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I think about the Cavs offering Kyrie Irving for a Jamal Murray + picks package back in 2017 pretty frequently. – 12:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kevin Durant playoff win% with super star teammates:

78.6 — Steph Curry

75

70

65

60

57.3 — Russell Westbrook

46.2 — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6uB1gWHqok – 12:03 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

If this is the end, I’m going to miss Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Kevin Durant defending, supporting, and kowtowing to Kyrie Irving as he selfishly sabotaged last season. This Core Four truly deserved each other – 11:58 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The Athletic can confirm ⁦@Kristian Winfield⁩’s report that Kyrie Irving has been granted permission to seek a sign-and-trade from the Nets. Re-upping this from a week ago on why that’s easier said than done: theathletic.com/3374378/2022/0… – 11:56 AM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

In light of what ⁦⁦@Kristian Winfield⁩ reported… “If Irving was a player to lift all tides, if he was one whose mere presence inspired teammates to play with him and for him, he wouldn’t just have the Nets as suitors, but anyone without an All-NBA PG” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-i… – 11:56 AM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

A few things swirling…

– Case has been filed vs #Texans, per Buzbee

– Watson/NFL/NFLPA hearing is Tuesday

– The 1st 4 games of the ALCS preview were insane!!!

– #Rockets – Wall separation soon

– Nets Irving seeking trade

I’m sure #TheATeam will be fired up. I’m on vacation!! – 11:54 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The latest on the “Kyrie to the Lakers” rumors, plus listener questions about which veterans that could/should be retained. Melo? Dwight? *None* of them? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:16 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Sources: Kyrie Irving has requested and received permission from the Nets to find sign-and-trade offers from other teams. Kevin Durant still hasn’t spoken to Nets front office. Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn remains unlikely. More for @NYDNSports

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:08 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

This week Kyrie Irving will make a decision on his $36 million player option for the 2022-23 season.

@Brian Scalabrine believes he should opt in and “prove himself”. pic.twitter.com/K4ut3jnXKb – 11:07 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Teamed up with @Sam Amick and @Joe Vardon to sift through the Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant situation: theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 10:04 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Is Kyrie Irving trying to make his way out of Brooklyn, and is Kevin Durant next? Exploring the Nets situation that might dominate the NBA summer, at @TheAthletic, with @Alex Schiffer and @Joe Vardon

theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 9:47 AM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Is there anything Kyrie Irving could do to salvage his reputation among NBA fans? It starts with signing with the Lakers, on the cheap. ⁦@Sam Amick⁩, ⁦@Alex Schiffer⁩ and I break it down, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3384393/2022/0… – 9:08 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Amid all of the Kyrie Irving speculation, he is 95-1 to win #NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2022-23. Bradley Beal is 110-1 and Zach LaVine is 160-1. Steph Curry is 18-1 behind seven others. Doncic, Embiid, Giannis are 1-2-3 most likely. LeBron James is 23-1. – 8:40 AM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo — Washington’s Beal dilemma, KD speed round trades, can you really call it “the Brunson Sweepstakes?” and other big free agency week questions.

Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/MMI73QsDPN

Not covered: Sonny Crockett crushing in pool pic.twitter.com/gpf586sUUu – 12:11 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Two weeks ago I hadn’t even considered Kyrie to the Lakers as a possibility.

A week ago I was intrigued but dismissive, focused on more seemingly plausible offseason scenarios.

Now I’m really starting to believe it’s their only hope of contending next season. – 10:37 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + @Jonathan Givony recap the draft + preview free agency: Nets, Kyrie, fake KD trades, Ayton, DET/ORL drafts, Sixers trade, deals that didn’t happen (but still might), more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/39QSdm9

Apple: apple.co/3A2Mkx4 – 9:56 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green on possibility of Irving, LeBron on Lakers: “They won’t beat us” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/26/dra… – 9:00 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Under no circumstances should the Blazers consider “the future,” if Durant is on the table. Mortgage the future in a nanosecond to pair Durant with Lillard and create a legit 3-year title window. In 2025, start creating a new future.

Blazers been chasing the future since 1977. – 7:39 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: BRK; WAS; UTA; NOP; GSW: Huge Offseason Outlook Day. @Danny Leroux

and I assess the markets for Kyrie Irving and Rudy Gobert, the free agencies of Looney and GPII, and much more. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 6:11 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors Wire lists the team’s top salary for each season since 1990-91, including Chris Mullin, Baron Davis, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/who-was-… – 6:00 PM

The uncertainty surrounding Irving’s future with the Nets continues to leave the franchise vulnerable to a Kevin Durant trade request, but that has yet to materialize, sources said. Durant has four years left on his contract and remained an advocate for the Nets to commit to a long-term deal for Irving, sources said. Numerous teams around the league are preparing to pursue Durant, one of the elite players in the sport, if he becomes available. -via ESPN / June 27, 2022

While Nets GM Sean Marks and superstar forward Kevin Durant have yet to speak this offseason, Kyrie Irving’s camp has requested and received permission from the Nets to speak with other teams about sign-and-trade packages, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. -via New York Daily News / June 27, 2022

Joe Vardon: Durant, meanwhile, is a different situation. He has four years left on his contract, starting at $43 million this year. At that big of a number, the return on such a trade would be so lucrative for Brooklyn that it would likely be able to turn around whatever “rebuild” it was undertaking very quickly. To your point, Alex, Tsai and Marks recognize this, and it’s working into their math. All of the grumbling about Durant considering his options … well, he doesn’t really have any. I mean, like other NBA stars, Durant could force his team to trade him, but when, where and for whom is totally up to the Nets. And league rules regarding trades being what they are, they would get a huge return for one of the very best players in the sport. -via The Athletic / June 27, 2022

Kyrie Irving needs a trade partner to coordinate an agreement on a deal to get a long-term, maximum contract, but only the Lakers have interest in executing a sign-and-trade once free agency opens on Thursday night, sources said. So far, the Nets have no interest in taking back the available Lakers packages, sources said. -via ESPN / June 27, 2022

Nets Daily: Based on conversations this morning, I think that the Nets will be very active very soon, and not just on Kyrie. I was told to “buckle up.” -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 27, 2022