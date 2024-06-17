Should the Nets pay whatever it takes to re-sign Nic Claxton?

The Brooklyn Nets are spending this offseason looking to improve the team in any way possible so that they can have a better chance of making the playoffs next season. One of the most important tasks that Brooklyn has to achieve this summer is re-signing unrestricted free-agent Nic Claxton because of the unique circumstance between the two parties.

By all indications, it seems that the Nets and Claxton have a mutual interest in continuing their relationship given how much Claxton has grown with the franchise. However, there are some who feel that Brooklyn should do what it can to bring Claxton back to the organization, even if it means that they pay him more than he would get from other teams.

Multiple reports have suggested that Claxton’s next contract is going to be somewhere between $20 million and $25 million, similar to New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

It’s easy to see why as Claxton would be Brooklyn’s best option at center heading into next season given that Day’Ron Sharpe is the only other player listed at center on the team. Granted, the Nets have been unafraid to playing small ball with players like Ben Simmons, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Trendon Watford playing at center when Claxton was on the bench.

If Claxton leaves in free-agency, which he could do even if Brooklyn is willing to pay him the money that he wants, the Nets would have to find a way to get other quality centers on the roster to make up for his departure.

As many Nets fans know, Brooklyn does not have any picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and while that could change with less than two weeks until the event, it’s better to operate as if the Nets will not be able to replace Claxton with a center from this draft.

Brooklyn does not have much cap space to work with this offseason even if Claxton walks and even if they did, the center pool in this free-agency class is lackluster to say the least after the first few names. In that event, the Nets have to hope that Claxton comes back to Brooklyn or replacing him could be easier said than done.

