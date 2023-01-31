An exhaustive list of everything the Broncos traded for Sean Payton and Russell Wilson
They have no choice but to win a Super Bowl now.
They have no choice but to win a Super Bowl now.
A look at the snap counts from Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC title game.
Philadelphia's Lane Johnson, playing with a torn adductor muscle in his groin that needs surgery, shut down one of the NFL's best defensive stars.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX sued crypto lender Voyager Digital on Monday, seeking to claw back $445.8 million in loan repayments that FTX made before collapsing into bankruptcy in November 2022. FTX and Voyager both filed for bankruptcy amid a 2022 collapse in cryptocurrency markets, but Voyager’s bankruptcy preceded FTX’s filing by four months. After Voyager filed in July, it demanded repayment of all outstanding loans to FTX and its affiliate hedge fund Alameda Research.
The NFL informed teams today that the salary cap for the 2023 season will be set at $224.8 million.
The 31-year-old, who underwent Tommy John surgery last June, has put up elite numbers when healthy.
A game-week proclamation by Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval was taken as an insult by Travis Kelce and Chiefs.
Super Bowl LVII will be the first where two Black starting quarterbacks will face off against each other.
The biggest college football programs are represented on the Super Bowl rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Seven stand out.
Hey der guy! We've taken some of the most-searched questions about Charlie Berens and answered 'em for ya.
DeMeco Ryans has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans to become their new head coach, according to reports.
Golf in Scottsdale, then football in Glendale, about 30 miles away.
The AFC Championship was the most-watched television program on any network since last year’s Super Bowl, according to CBS.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with an elbow injury, but will participate in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Neither CBS Sports nor Tony Romo has commented on the social media fervor as of Tuesday morning.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley being named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl was a bridge too far for former WR Brandon Stokley.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
A play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after the 49ers' NFC Championship loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
Jimmy Garoppolo wished he had a helmet as he watched Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.