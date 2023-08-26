Nets’ Patrick Gardner scores two points for Egyptian National Team on Friday

Brooklyn Nets center Patrick Gardner, who signed with the Nets on an Exhibit 10 contract earlier this summer, saw his first FIBA action for the Egyptian National team on Friday. Gardner had a subpar performance for Egypt as they suffered a 93-67 blowout at the hands of Lithuania in the first round of Group D play.

In a little over 13 minutes, Gardner had two points, two rebounds, and one assist while shooting 1-of-2 from the field. Gardner, 24, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and as a result, spent some time on the Miami Heat summer league before being signed by Brooklyn essentially for a look in training camp.

According to hoopsrumors.com, Exhibit 10 contracts are “one-year deals worth the minimum salary. They don’t come with any compensation protection, but can include an optional bonus worth as little as $5K and – in 2023/24 – as much as $75K.” Basically, Gardner will probably play in the G League for Brooklyn’s affiliate, the Long Island Nets, next season.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire