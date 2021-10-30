Nets owner Joe Tsai speaks out on the Kyrie Irving situation

The Nets are sitting with a 3-3 record to begin the season, but the team’s offense has been struggling and Kevin Durant has already noted that Kyrie Irving is clearly missed.

Nets owner Joe Tsai sat down with NetsDaily and opened up on the conversations he’s had with Irving about his vaccination status, and the team’s outlook on his future with the organization. Tsai made sure to let fans know that he is in this for the long haul. “I have all the patience, he’s on the team right? He’s just not on the court.”

When asked if he tried convincing Irving to get the vaccine, Tsai admitted that he is not at all trying to impose his beliefs onto Irving. Though, Tsai says he doesn’t understand Irving’s stance.

“I didn’t want to impose my views — What I respected was the choice he made after investigating all the pro’s and con’s and the facts. People are entitled to their own opinion and choice. So that’s something I respect. But, you know, do I understand why he’s not doing it? Not really.”