Nets owner Joe Tsai speaks on the state of the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they finished with a disappointing 32-50 record after an encouraging 13-10 start to the season. One of the themes that became evident as the season went on is that Brooklyn has to find a way to rebuild and one key member of the franchise has finally spoken.

“In New York, the Brooklyn Nets is at a crossroads in a way,” Nets owner Joe Tsai said of the team at J.P. Morgan’s Global China Summit in Shanghai on Friday. After the dramatic breakup of the big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, plenty of Nets fans have been calling for Tsai to issue a statement about the team that he governs.

“We didn’t do as well as we expected last season. We didn’t make the playoffs,” Tsai continued. “But we hope to revamp the team and make sure that we can compete in the long run… There’s a difference between I want to win, versus I want to build a winning mentality and culture that’s sustainable. Those two are very different things.”

As Tsai noted, the Nets are at a crossroads of some sort in that they’re not in a full rebuild, but they’re also not good enough to compete for a title anytime soon with the current construction of the roster. As of right now, Brooklyn has a good amount of draft capital (just not their own) and they have some talent on the roster.

The problem that Tsai and general manager Sean Marks has to figure out now is whether they want to make a massive trade this summer or if they would rather wait for next offseason when the free-agent class is expected to be more star-studded than it is this offseason. Either way, it seems that Tsai is willing to take his time as opposed to rushing the process.

