Nets officially announce Vince Carter’s jersey will be retired

The Brooklyn Nets have had plenty of players come through the organization that have had some importance within the franchise and in the NBA in their own way. As Brooklyn tries to build the best team possible to make the playoffs during the 2024-25 season, they will also be paying homage to one of the great players for the organization.

After some subtle hints over the past few days, the Nets announced on Wednesday via their “X” social media account that Vince Carter’s jersey will be retired at some point next season. For those that are interested, you can go to the Nets’ website to “sign up for first access and more info” regarding Carter’s jersey retirement.

Plenty of people within the Nets’ fanbase as well as NBA fans have been wondering when Carter’s jersey would be retired given that he lost played for the franchise during the 2008-09 season. Granted, Carter went on to play 11 more seasons in the NBA before playing his last game in the league during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

The last jersey that the Nets retired was Hall of Famer Jason Kidd’s jersey during the 2013-14 season and his last season with the franchise was the 2007-08 campaign. Either way, Carter will finally get his jersey retired by the Nets and in the eyes of most, the ceremony is long overdue.

It’s official: We’re raising @mrvincecarter15’s jersey to the rafters next season. And we invited a pair of Nets legends to assist with the announcement. 🔗 https://t.co/IkjyKxMU3n pic.twitter.com/qi1khzBK39 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire