Should Nets’ Noah Clowney have received any votes for All-Rookie teams?

The Brooklyn Nets had a tough 2023-24 season as they finished the campaign with a 32-50 record despite a better-than-expected 13-10 start to the campaign thanks to some hot shooting. With the way that the season ended, it seems that everyone with the organization was affected, including one of the rookies despite a encouraging year.

The NBA released the complete voting results for the two 2023-24 All-Rookie teams and most of the voting went as expected with Rookie of the Year award winner Victor Wembanyama and second-place in the ROY race Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder being the leading vote-getters for First-Team All-Rookie.

However, it is important to note that Nets rookie Noah Clowney did not receive a single vote for either of the teams. Pointing this out is not to say that Clowney was snubbed from either of the teams, but more to point out how good Clowney was for Brooklyn towards the end of the season.

Clowney, 19, averaged just 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 53.8% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range in 23 appearances (four starts). However, it is important to point out how Clowney played once he was done with his acclimation to the NBA during the first half of the season in the G League.

In April, Clowney averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 60.4% from the field and 47.1% from three-point land. To put those numbers in context, Clowney put up those numbers in just 29.3 minutes per game and the Nets went 3-4 in that stretch.

If those were Clowney’s numbers for this season, he would have been eighth amongst rookies in points per game, tied for fifth in rebounds per game, third in blocks per game, eighth in field-goal percentage, and fifth in three-point percentage.

