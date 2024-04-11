Nets’ Noah Clowney discusses how G League prepared him for his moment

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets rookie Noah Clowney has burst onto the scene with some huge games for Brooklyn, playoff implications or not. With Clowney’s latest outing, he is not only endearing himself amongst Nets fans, but is also making history at the same time.

“They just kept trying to lay the ball up and I kept blocking them,” Clowney said after Wednesday’s 106-102 win over the Toronto Raptors. Clowney put up 10 points and seven rebounds, but where he really made his mark in this contest was with his seven blocks and he worked well in tandem with center Nic Claxton to protect the rim.

“G League was good for me, though,” Clowney said in response to whether his recent performances have been surprising him given how much time he spent with Long Island in the first half of the season. “I enjoyed it. It was good for my confidence as well. So, sometimes I wanted to be up here, but then, other times it was like, no, I know this is good for me.”

What is clear is that whatever Clowney has been doing prior to the past two weeks has prepared him for the extended minutes that he’s getting now that the Nets are not in contention for any kind of postseason play. That isn’t stopping him from sharing what he can do as long as he’s able and is on the floor in the right spot to make things happen.

