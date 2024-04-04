Nets’ Noah Clowney details what he brings to the team moving forward

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets rookie Noah Clowney has been one of the more-talked about players on the team due to the flashes the fanbase has seen from him throughout this season. After showing us glimpses of what he can do with enough playing time, Clowney did more than just teasing his ability.

“I think there’s a lot,” Clowney said after Wednesday’s 115-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Nets came into the game knowing that they had to beat the Pacers to keep their hopes of a play-in tournament berth alive and Clowney took that to heart by putting up 22 points (7-of-9 from the field, 3-of-4 from three-point land) and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes off the bench.

“I think I can guard,” Clowney said when asked what he can contribute to the Nets as the team moves forward. “I think I can guard. And, I think I can get better at that. I can space the floor. And, then I think next year I’m going to have a lot more I can bring to a team, even more than I do now.”

As Nets PR pointed out, not only did Clowney notch the first double-double of his young career, but he is also the youngest player in NBA history to put up 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game while playing 17 minutes or less minutes. So, it’s clear that Clowney has come a long way from where he was to begin this season and he’s still just 19 years old.

“That was like the two essentials, the two must-haves,” Clowney said as he continued explaining what he has been working on since he came into the NBA. “Rebounding and just the ability to play the right way, make winning plays.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire