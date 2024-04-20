Nets’ Noah Clowney being referred to as “the golden child”

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into an important offseason for their franchise following the end of a disappointing season that saw the team miss the postseason completely. As they move forward with the rest of their summer, Brooklyn can feel good knowing that one of their players is being called a special name at this point in time.

In a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Brian Lewis discussed various topics related to the Nets’ offseason and one of those topics was rookie Noah Clowney. Scotto mentioned during the conversation that “he’s been called the golden child I’ve heard from a few people.”

Clowney, 19, did not have a prolific rookie season when you compare his numbers to some of the rookies that are up for the Rookie of the Year award. However, that doesn’t mean that Clowney did not have some special moments over the course of this season as he made plenty of things happen towards the end of this year.

Clowney ended his rookie year averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range in just 23 games played. However, in the month of April, Clowney averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 60.4% from the floor and 47.1% from deep in 29.3 minutes per contest.

Clowney being called the golden child is high praise given that he did not play much this season, but the name reflects how he has performed in some of his biggest games this season. Clowney has proved that he can play at the NBA level and next season should be a showcase of that ability for him over the course of the entire season.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire