Nets’ Nic Claxton’s unrestricted free-agency will be interesting for both parties

Most, if not all, Brooklyn Nets fans know by now that center Nic Claxton will be an unrestricted free-agent once this season is over. At this point of the season, the Nets, along with plenty of reports, have made it clear that Brooklyn’s intention is to re-sign Claxton to keep him with the Nets.

While it is understandable that Brooklyn wants to re-sign Claxton instead of letting him walk in free-agency, one of the interesting things to see play out this offseason is what Claxton’s market turns out to be. In the latest episode of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto and guest Brian Lewis of the New York Post discussed various topics surrounding the Nets.

One of the subjects that came up was Claxton’s impending free-agency as the Nets look to rebuild their team for the future. Scotto asked if there’s a number that Brooklyn will not go beyond when it comes to re-signing Claxton.

While there has been reporting that Claxton’s expected contract value could be somewhere between $20 million and $25 million per season, there hasn’t been any reporting as to how much the Nets are willing to pay. Scotto reported earlier this season that some NBA executives believe that Claxton could get as much as $27 million annually.

At the end of the day, Brooklyn is trying to move forward while keeping as many of its good players as possible, especially successful draft picks like Claxton. However, with Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas being eligible for extensions this offseason as well, the Nets will have to make some tough financial decisions since they won’t be able to pay everyone.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire