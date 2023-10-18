Nets’ Nic Claxton said ‘being on the court together’ is important right now

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton knows that this season will be different from the past few seasons that Brooklyn has had recently. This roster is going through its first training camp and preseason as a group and now that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are no longer on the team, the Nets will have to find a different way to function as a unit.

“Just being on the court, just getting reps together,” Claxton said after Monday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the contest, Brooklyn turned the ball over 27 times along with several possessions where the offense seemed to be disjointed. It was clear that the Nets still have several things to work on before the season opener on Oct. 25 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Figuring stuff out in a game, playing against somebody other than ourselves is just good for us right now, everything is kind of fresh,” Claxton continued. Through Brooklyn’s three preseason games, the team has looked compelling with the resurgence of Ben Simmons’ physical ability. The Nets, not including any preseason games on Tuesday, are second in the league in offensive rating (116.9), but are also 21st in defensive rating (110.5).

One thing that’s clear is that Brooklyn has to perform better on the defensive end of the floor if that are going to get themselves a fighting chance to make the playoffs. Judging by the results of the three preseason games thus far, the Nets have a lot to figure out. “We definitely have a long way to go I would say,” Claxton said.

