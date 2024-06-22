Nets’ Nic Claxton ranks 82nd on HoopsHype’s top-100 NBA players list

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished with a disappointing 32-50 record despite beginning the year with an aspiring 13-10 start against some tough competition out of the gate. Despite Brooklyn finishing with its underwhelming record, their most important free-agent still ranks pretty well when compared to his peers.

HoopsHype recently wrote its top-100 NBA players list following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season with the Boston Celtics defeating the Dallas Mavericks to win their 18th championship in franchise history. On that list, Nets center Nic Claxton ranked 82nd, in front of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and behind New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.

It’s easy to see why Claxton ranks as high as he does given that he averaged 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 62.9% from the field and 55.1% from the free-throw line. Per NBA.com, Claxton was one of just four players to average 11.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season.

The other three players are Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. It should also be noted that Claxton provided those kind of stats while making just $9.6 million this season (164th).

According to HoopsHype, Claxton did not gain or lose ground in the player rankings after his performance this season as he was ranked as the 82nd-best player in the NBA heading into this season.

Here’s what HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina had to say about Claxton’s ranking on this list:

“Claxton is another player heading into unrestricted free agency whose future with his current team is up in the air. Wherever he does end up, that team will be acquiring a solid nightly double-double threat with some serious athleticism.”

