Nets News: Nets 2021 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Baylor guard Jared Butler would provide depth to bench

The Nets season came to an early end in the conference semifinals, now the front office will debate what to do with the No. 27 pick in the upcoming draft.

With the draft set for July 29, here’s who the experts think the Nets could select with their late-first round pick.

Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer

Jared Butler, guard (Baylor)

Butler would provide necessary depth behind Kyrie Irving and James Harden, considering they haven’t been great examples of durability throughout their careers. Butler could fill either role in a respectable way because of his strong shooting ability and creative playmaking.

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, forward (Villanova)

Love the idea of adding a hard-nosed, do-it-all forward to Brooklyn's contending core. Robinson-Earl packs a punch with his rebounding skills and ability to score it inside the arc. He's been a top option for Villanova in college but could really come alive in the NBA with its spacing, as he plays with an innate feel for the game and rarely gets out of position.

James Ham, NBC Sports

Chris Duarte, shooting guard (Oregon)

Oregon was a lot of fun to watch in the tournament and Duarte was a big reason why. Long, athletic and under control, Duarte looks a lot like another former Duck in Dillon Brooks. He can hit the 3-ball, pass and he averaged nearly two steals per game.

Duarte isn’t on every board, but he potentially could be one of those draft night surprises. Teams this late in the draft like veteran college players or draft-and-stash options. Despite being one of the older prospects in the draft, Duarte might be a riser. He would fit in well with a veteran team that needs budget depth.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Miles McBride, guard (West Virginia)

Opinions vary on McBride, with some scouts even projecting more of a mid-second-round pick. We believe one team in the late 20s or early 30s will see a three-and-D spark with more room to improve as a playmaker. He just weighed in at 195 pounds with a monster 6'8¾" wingspan.