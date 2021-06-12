Nets news: James Harden out for Game 4 vs. Milwaukee

Nets James Harden in street clothes

As the Nets prepare for Game 4 of their series against the Bucks on Sunday, they’ll do so knowing they’ll once again be without the services of James Harden, who remains out with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1.

Head coach Steve Nash said that Harden was “progressing well,” but he would not be available for Sunday’s matchup.

Jeff Green, meanwhile, is dealing with plantar fasciitis and hasn’t played since Game 2 of the Nets’ first round series against the Celtics, but Nash said the veteran wing is questionable for Game 4.

The Nets will look to go up 3-1 in the series against the Bucks at 3 p.m. on Sunday.