Nets’ Mikal Bridges speaks on his mixed experience this season

The Brooklyn Nets have had a disappointing 2023-24 season as their goal since training camp was to make it to the playoffs again. Unfortunately, this campaign will end with Brooklyn being unable to make the postseason in any way, including missing out on the Eastern Conference play-in tournament due to their poor play for long stretches.

Guard Mikal Bridges, one of the leaders on the Nets as well as the player that the team wanted to lead the team on both ends of the floor, told reporters on Tuesday that this season was “not fun at all.” Granted, Brooklyn was expected to be more of a team that either makes the play-in field or misses the playoffs completely so they had the worst of the outcomes.

What made this season disappointing for everyone involved is that the Nets began this season with a 13-10 record due to how well they were shooting the three-point shot, allowing them to be more competitive against the better teams in the NBA.

But, that 13-10 start seems like a lifetime ago and now, Bridges and the rest of the team get an earlier start to their offseason than most of them are used to.

“Obviously, you want to keep playing,” Bridges said. “The last time I was here [in a non-playoff situation], it [was] probably my second year in the league with the Suns. Yeah, you don’t want to be done in April.”

Now, everyone will have to deal with the reality that they will have to play much better next season if they want to sniff the playoffs.

