The Ringer’s Danny Kelly ranks Devon Achane among his Top 40 players in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Ringer's Danny Kelly lists former Aggies running back Devon Achane as one of the Top 40 players in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Giants will keep their punter in New York. Giants punter Jamie Gillan has agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gillan originally arrived with the Giants at the end of the 2021 season, having signed off the Bills’ practice squad, and he signed a one-year contract and [more]
Two-time World Series champion Shane Victorino has been intrigued by the sport of slap fighting since becoming enamored with one of the sport's best strikers, Koa Viernes, known to his fans as “Da Crazy Hawaiian.” Both Victorino and Viernes were among an energetic crowd at the UFC Apex on Saturday night to watch Power Slap 1, where four first champions were crowned.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
Derek Carr said he received a phone call from Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Alabama and South Carolina scored the No. 1 overall seeds in the men's and women's tournaments.
Draymond Green certainly would have loved to have ended the Warriors' eventual overtime win in regulation, but his wallet is thankful that wasn't the case.
The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had an open workout for scouts Friday in Arizona, with 12 teams attending. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said several teams now are “in talks” with Beckham. However, it is unclear what “in talks” means since Pelissero adds that “there have been no negotiations yet.” PFT reported last week [more]
The Steelers traded receiver Chase Claypool in lieu of giving him the contract he surely will be expecting, possibly before the 2023 season begins. Now that the Bears, who acquired Claypool for a second-round pick, have added receiver D.J. Moore in the trade out of the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with the [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best player in the NFL. Every year, they’ll be reshuffling the various parts around him, in an effort to reload for yet another championship run. This year will feature departures and arrivals. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready for it. “NFL is going to be wild this next week!” [more]