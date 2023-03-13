Florida basketball accepts NIT invite, to host UCF on Wednesday

Associated Press

Kansas did not get a No. 1 seed in the Midwest, costing the Jayhawks a chance to potentially play the regional round just down the road in Kansas City. The Jayhawks are still a No. 1 seed, however, and will have their coach back for their bid to repeat as national champions. Bypassed for Houston in the Midwest Region, Kansas is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament's West Region and learned coach Bill Self should be on the sideline when the Jayhawks face Howard in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.