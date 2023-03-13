Florida basketball accepts NIT invite, to host UCF on Wednesday
The Gators accepted their NIT invite and will play UCF on Wedensday.
The Gators accepted their NIT invite and will play UCF on Wedensday.
The Giants will keep their punter in New York. Giants punter Jamie Gillan has agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gillan originally arrived with the Giants at the end of the 2021 season, having signed off the Bills’ practice squad, and he signed a one-year contract and [more]
The Giants agreed to terms with receiver Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal. Field Yates of ESPN reports it is a base salary of $1.165 million with $38,125 for each game he is active. He was scheduled to become a free agent next week. The Giants made Shepard a second-round choice in 2016, and he [more]
The Giants are reportedly expected to re-sign veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard.
Kansas did not get a No. 1 seed in the Midwest, costing the Jayhawks a chance to potentially play the regional round just down the road in Kansas City. The Jayhawks are still a No. 1 seed, however, and will have their coach back for their bid to repeat as national champions. Bypassed for Houston in the Midwest Region, Kansas is the top seed in the NCAA Tournament's West Region and learned coach Bill Self should be on the sideline when the Jayhawks face Howard in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The Crimson Tide are seeking their first NCAA championship.
The Cougars are at +550 to win the national title.
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
Houston over Kansas and Texas A&M's seeding were among the selection committee's most controversial decisions, as was one bubble team's inclusion in the field at all.
There are always NCAA teams who are glaringly more dangerous than their middling seeds suggest.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa felt like they did enough to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. In the end, they fell just short.
Steph Curry made up for his pregame tunnel shot that ended up striking a ball boy on the other side of the court.
South Carolina is 32-0 and just four of its wins have been by single digits.
The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.
Despite only getting five teams in, none seeded higher than No. 4, the ACC is still in position to flip the narrative on its season the same way it did a year ago.
The 2023 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
Juwan Howard will lead his team against Toledo at the Crisler Center on Tuesday, March 14. If Michigan wins, it will host the winner of Vanderbilt and Yale in the second round on March 18. It's been a down season for Michigan basketball, but a young team will have an opportunity to play win-or-go-home games, which will certainly help going forward as the team hopes to be back in the NCAA Tournament next season.
Will March Madness produce another Saint Peters this year? Here are five teams capable of making a Cinderella run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Greg Gard's Wisconsin men's basketball team will play in the 2023 National Invitational Tournament. Here's how to watch the Badgers' first-round game.
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night. That might not be good for UK.