Nets’ Mikal Bridges ranks 52nd on The Ringer’s top-100 players list

The Brooklyn Nets are coming a 2023-24 season in which they finished with a disappointing 32-50 record despite a promising 13-10 start to the campaign. Brooklyn has a few options when it comes to shaping their franchise, but it’s good to know that one of their players are still highly regarded.

The Ringer, one of many outlets that produce top-100 players lists, has Nets guard Mikal Bridges ranked 52nd on the list. For a frame of reference, Bridges is ranked in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and behind Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.

Bridges, who The Ringer describes as “pitch-perfect supporting talent whose winning ways shine through in any role with any team,” is someone that’s in a tough spot within the Nets fanbase.

While most agree that Bridges is a player that every team would want given his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor along with his infectious, positive personality.

However, there are some who feel that holding onto Bridges provides less value to the Nets than he would to another team if Brooklyn were able to trade him for high-value draft picks or a star-level player.

Regardless of how anyone feels about Bridges, the Nets have made it clear that they prefer to have Bridges on the team and have reportedly turned down some impressive offers. It should be remembered that even with Bridges regressing on both ends of the floor in the 2023-24 season, he’s still looked at as a fringe top-50 player.

