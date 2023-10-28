Nets’ Mikal Bridges on performance against Mavericks: ‘I’m not executing’

Brooklyn Nets guard Mikal Bridges had another rough game to start the 2023-24 season. In Friday’s 125-120 loss at the Dallas Mavericks, he scored 18 points, but on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. While every player has peaks and valleys in their game, Bridges has been struggling to get his shot to fall consistently, even from his bread-and-butter mid-range.

Through two games of the season so far, the Nets have lost both games by an average margin of three points, meaning that Brooklyn could easily be 2-0 just as they are 0-2 right now. Part of the reason is that Bridges has not gotten going yet, but given his track record from last season, when he averaged 26.1 points per game in Brooklyn, he’s due for a big game soon.

There were times throughout Friday’s game where Bridges had trouble finishing at the rim or seemed unsure about where he wanted to go with the basketball. Given the circumstances, Bridges has actually played well aside from the cold shooting from the field.

Here’s his take on his play so far this season:

“They (Dallas) just got stops. Personally, I’m not executing. So, I’m just not helping my team out. But, Luka got it going and just was doing what he do.”

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire