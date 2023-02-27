Giants go tight end in latest Draft Wire mock
The New York Giants end up selecting a tight end in the latest mock from Draft Wire, which includes a slew of trades.
The New York Giants end up selecting a tight end in the latest mock from Draft Wire, which includes a slew of trades.
The Browns are added quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's responsibilities, per a report.
The Yankees opened up their Grapefruit League season with a 7-4 loss to the Phillies. Despite the loss, the team's youngsters shined.
Nigeria star Odion Ighalo scored four goals as title holders Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia blitzed Qatar's Al Duhail 7-0 on Sunday to reach the AFC Champions League final.Put through on one of the wave of Al Hilal attacks, Marega shot the fourth goal into the corner and cleverly backheeled for Salem Al Dawsari to make the score 5-0 at the break.
Golf's first major championship of 2023 sees the best players in the world gather at Augusta National for the time-honoured tradition that is the Masters.
Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.
"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL, but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee."
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or draft Bryce Young? NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the answer is simple.
The Eagles kept Trey Sermon on their active roster all year, but only played him in two games. Here's a theory as to why in Roobs 10 Random Eagles Offseason Observations.
Caitlin Clark drilled a wild off-balance buzzer-beater to lift Iowa past Indiana on Sunday afternoon.
The predraft process really gets rolling with this week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and, as always, the quarterback position is going to get a lot of attention as teams continue to make their plans for April. Any assessment of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s throwing in drills is going to have to wait a little while, [more]
A look at winners and losers from Sunday's Cup race at Auto Club Speedway, the second points race of the season.
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo caught fire in the fourth quarter, leading the Warriors to a big comeback win over the Timberwolves.
British reality TV star Tommy Fury beat American YouTuber Jake Paul on points Sunday in a boxing spectacle intended to boost Saudi Arabia's reputation as a top-flight fight destination.Saudi Arabia's boxing push has fuelled allegations of "sportswashing", or the use of athletics to distract from human rights abuses.
The 34-year-old rookie fell to Chris Kirk at the Honda Classic — Eric Cole's hometown tournament — on the first playoff hole.
On Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed after speaking with someone from Lamar Jackson’s camp that the Ravens quarterback never asked for a fully-guaranteed deal. The surprising claim contradicted months of conventional wisdom that Lamar wants the same thing that Deshaun Watson got from the Browns. The sudden notion that Lamar Jackson doesn’t want a [more]
Head coach Joe Mazzulla couldn't hide his competitive fire after his Celtics earned a thrilling road victory over the Sixers on Saturday night.
The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2023 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents and released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported. Players released after initial publication may be added and all 100 [more]
Trea Turner has been baseball's most prolific base stealer over the last half-decade and "loves" the new pick-off rule for more reasons than one. By Corey Seidman