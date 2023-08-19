Nets’ Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson combine for 23 points in Team USA’s 108-86 rout over Greece

Team USA played its fourth of five exhibition games against Greece on Friday and won 108-86. The Americans are now a perfect 4-0 in their showcase games leading up to the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup later in August.

For Team USA, Anthony Edwards had 21 points and four rebounds while Jaren Jackson Jr. had 11 points and three rebounds. Austin Reaves had 11 points off the bench and Bobby Portis had 10 points in a reserve role.

For Greece, Nikos Rogkavopoulos had 12 points and five rebounds off the bench while Panagiotis Kalaitzakis had 12 points and three steals off the pine. Georgios Papagiannis had 11 points and Thomas Walkup scored 11 points as well.

Last, but not least, Brooklyn Nets wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson had 23 combined points for the Americans. Bridges had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists while Johnson had 13 points, four assists, and three steals.

Here are some of the highlights from Bridges and Johnson:

Beautiful basketball on both ends 🫡@jarenjacksonjr with the block 🤝 @mikal_bridges with the bucket 📺 FS1 | 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/bc9crbcXDb — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 18, 2023

He's (Cam) got those 👌 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/tHVIyKOx9L — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 18, 2023

REVERSE SLAM JOHNSON 😤 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/Ynw4nM0JkX — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 18, 2023

Perfect ending to a good win. 📺 FS1 pic.twitter.com/FCyfm5tfbY — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 18, 2023

Make that 4 straight 🇺🇸 #USABMNT Cam: 13 PTS – 4 AST – 3 STL – 2 REB @mikal_bridges: 10 PTS – 2 AST – 2 REB – 1 STL pic.twitter.com/cUjjVSEqTg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire