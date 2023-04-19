Rutgers football: Where does Naseim Brantley rank among the Big Ten’s wide receivers? (spoiler, he’s up pretty, pretty high)
Rutgers football wide receiver Naseim Brantley checks in with a strong ranking from USA TODAY Sports.
Rutgers football wide receiver Naseim Brantley checks in with a strong ranking from USA TODAY Sports.
23 drivers have odds of +2800 or better while favorite Joey Logano's odds are just +1000.
Teevens was hit on his bike by a truck while attempting to cross a Florida thoroughfare.
The Boston crowd affirmed what White rediscovered in his first full season with the Celtics: He belongs.
The Suns overcame a slow start on Tuesday night to even up their series with the Clippers 1-1.
Matt Harmon and crew wrap up our “teams that will shape the draft” series with a deep dive into the best and worst team in the NFC from last year: The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The suspension “was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts.”
After winning Game 1, the Knicks got blown out in Game 2 and saw their best player face an injury scare with the game already out of hand.
By the NBA's definition, Fox had one of the most clutch seasons in league history.
What a brutal turn of events for the Rays.
Matt Harmon examines 11 players who could be facing a rookie challenger after the NFL Draft and what impact that could have on 2023 fantasy values.
Garrett won't be participating and more Pro Bowl games.
Brett Favre has stepped up a defamation lawsuit against Pat McAfee over comments made about Favre's connection to a Mississippi welfare scandal.
Starting in 2024, players must attend the combine in order to be drafted into the NBA.
Lauren Betts averaged less than 10 minutes per game last season at Stanford.
Andy Behrens shares a six-pack of stats to help make sense of the offensive boom we've seen to start the 2023 fantasy baseball season.
Purdue center Zach Edey will declare for the NBA draft, but his college career may not be over just yet.
Smith played for the Jaguars, Bengals, Browns, Raiders and Texans.
Here are the players in this class who best embody Terez's ethos of effort, attitude and performance.
Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.