Nets’ Mikal Bridges on beating the Wizards: ‘we turned up in the third’

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets came into Friday having as great an opportunity as any to go to 12-9 heading into a formidable five-game west coast road trip. While the Nets achieved their desired result and then some, the first half did not start the way that they wanted.

“Obviously, we were missing shots, but I think we were letting that depict what we’re doing defensively and our effort,” Mikal Bridges said after scoring 21 points in Friday’s 124-97 win over the Washington Wizards. Brooklyn was projected as essentially a double-digit favorite over the Wizards, but they went into halftime leading Washington just 50-47 thanks to some uninspiring play in the first half.

“So, just coming in, locking in and knowing we got to be better,” Bridges said. “Just saying we’re not good enough to just go out there and coast and think we’re gonna win a game. Even though they (the Wizards) were 3-17, they’re still an NBA team with a lot of talent that can beat you.” The Nets eventually pulled away in the third quarter as they outscored the Wizards 40-24 to go into the fourth quarter leading 90-71.

It was understandable to see the Nets enter the game appearing to go through the motions as they were the better team and have already proven it once this season. Now, they can go into their road trip knowing that they took care of business at home in a game that they won going away.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire