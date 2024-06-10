Nets’ Mikal Bridges appears to recruit Knicks’ Josh Hart on Instagram

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a long offseason in which they have to figure out how to get back to the playoffs next season. As it stands, Brooklyn does not have much cap space to pay for a superstar, but one of their players may be trying to convince someone to come to the team.

One of the more interesting developments that is going around NBA social media is an exchange on Monday between Nets guard Mikal Bridges and New York Knicks forward Josh Hart. Hart posted on his Instagram page pictures of him being part of the coverage of the NBA Finals currently happening between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

When Hart insinuates that he may “quit his day job” of playing in the NBA to being on TV, Bridges took that as a chance to say something to Hart. Bridges commented that Hart should “come to the Nets” in what may be another attempt for Bridges to play with someone that he went to college with.

While some Nets fans will detest this behavior from Bridges, it should be noted that three of Bridges’ teammates at Villanova University currently play for the Knicks in Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Donte DiVincenzo. By all accounts, the quartet have been close since college which makes sense when you consider that all four of them won a National Championship together during the 2015-16 season.

Bridges has also made an appearance on Hart and Brunson’s podcast where the trio seemed to be putting on a display of what their friendship is really like off the court. Either way, time will tell if Bridges ever plays with any of his college teammates, but this could be his latest attempt in making that happen.

Josh Hart & Mikal Bridges on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/VyLJ18OJ2F — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire