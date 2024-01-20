Nets’ Lonnie Walker IV on win over Lakers: ‘we know what we’re capable of’

The Brooklyn Nets have had one of the worst stretches over the past month or so and as a result, they were desperate for a win. Any team that has lost as much as Brooklyn has recently, given their expectations, would most likely be questioning themselves. However, the Nets never doubted.

Nets backup guard Lonnie Walker IV, who had 15 points and three assists in Friday’s 130-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, has been one of the players on the roster that brings something noticeably different to the lineup. Walker’s seemingly unwavering confidence, combined with his elite athleticism, provides a scoring punch that is needed in a nightly basis.

Before Walker missed significant time with his hamstring injury, he was regarded as a potential candidate for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award due to how well he was playing off the bench. While he may have fallen out of the race for that award, his impact is still felt all the same by the Nets.

He looked shaky in his return from his injury, but like the rest of the team, Walker knows what he’s capable of. He made that loud and clear about himself and his team after Friday’s win at Crypto.com Arena:

“It feels good, you know? I think we really know what we’re capable of doing. And, I think we showed it today. We think that last game in Portland kind of struck a chord and a lot of us. And, we came today with a little bit more fight, a little bit more grit and just edge.”

