What Nets learned from 2020-21 NBA season -- and what it means going forward

The Brooklyn Nets season ended unceremoniously Saturday night with an air ball from star Kevin Durant. Though it was a sour moment, there's still a lot to look forward to for Brooklyn, despite the conference semifinals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After Durant and Kyrie Irving returned from injuries during the 2019-20 season, the Nets came into the 2020-21 season with heightened expectations. A slow start to the season was quickly followed by a blockbuster trade that allowed the Nets to acquire former MVP James Harden in a four-team deal.

Harden, Durant and Irving all missed time during the season due to injuries and off the court issues. The trio only played together for eight games. Still, Brooklyn’s offense was phenomenal throughout the season as the Nets finished second in the East with a 48-24 record.

Going into the playoffs, there were questions about what the Nets would look like with Durant, Irving and Harden finally healthy. They faced the Boston Celtics and won in five games with the trio dominant throughout. Harden, Irving and Durant averaged a combined 85.2 points in the opening round.



Against the Bucks, Brooklyn was hit with some bad luck right away. Forty-three seconds into the series, Harden went down with what he would later reveal was a Grade 2 hamstring strain. In Game 4, Irving stepped on Gianns Antetokounmpo’s foot and sprained his ankle, taking him out for the rest of the series. Harden returned in Brooklyn’s Game 5 win, but it wasn’t enough as Milwaukee took the final two games.

Durant was phenomenal in the series, averaging 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He played nearly every minute of the final three games, and had legacy-defining performances with 49 and 48 points in Games 5 and 7, respectively.

Irving was solid before his injury, but Harden was not himself after returning. Still, it was encouraging to see the Nets hang with Milwaukee and nearly win the series despite having limited offensive options around Durant. Defense became a critical factor, as Brooklyn played well on that end, limiting Milwaukee’s straight-line drives and easy post-up opportunities. Brooklyn held the Bucks to just 104.5 points per 100 possessions. That mark would’ve led the NBA during the regular season.



May 25, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Joe Harris (12) reacts after a three point shot against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center.

Joe Harris Struggles from Deep

Joe Harris was entering Cream E. Biggums levels of accuracy during Brooklyn’s second round loss, shooting 32.7 percent from three on 49 attempts. There was significant frustration from Nets fans with Harris after he missed several open shots throughout the series, but realistically the Nets have no choice but to keep him.

When Harris entered free agency in 2020, he was operating from a position of strength. Brooklyn was over the cap and had no way of finding a shooter of Harris’ ilk on the market. Harris ended up signing a four-year, $75 million deal. At the end of the day, shooters get paid. Washington signed Davis Bertans to a five-year, $80 million deal last year. Since three-point shooting is his primary skill, Harris’ untimely cold-shooting stretch in the second round hurt even more in the loss.

Now as the fourth-highest paid player on the roster outside of the Big Three, Harris faces higher expectations. Still, even with that terrible stretch, Harris still managed to shoot 40.2 percent from behind the arc during the postseason.

Harris has generally underperformed in the postseason for the Nets in two of the past three years. He shot just 4-21 (19 percent) from three in Brooklyn’s 2018 first round series loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Now with this performance, Harris’ value is probably as low as possible for a trade.

The respect Harris commands as a shooter is still a great complement to Brooklyn’s Big Three so it makes sense to keep the three-point marksman around for next season.

Free Agent Decisions

The Nets face a few interesting decisions during the offseason. Guard/forward/center/Swiss Army knife Bruce Brown will be a restricted free agent, while veterans Blake Griffin and Jeff Green will be unrestricted free agents. Though Brown was a great role player for the Nets, his market will be tough to figure out.

He became a unique fixture in Brooklyn’s offense as a roll man in the pick and roll, connecting on floaters and also finding open shooters. Originally a combo guard when he came into the league, Brown had his moments in the playoffs, with key offensive rebounds and clutch buckets at times. Though he fit the Nets well, Brown likely wouldn’t be playing that role for most teams. The 6-4 guard is just a career 29.8 percent three-point shooter for his career, making him an awkward fit around the league.

Griffin and Green both ended up playing significant roles throughout the season. Griffin started at center in the playoffs and played well, averaging 9.0 points while shooting 38.9 percent from three. In the final three games, he stepped up, averaging 15.3 points. Green’s positional versatility was also important. He played solid defense and shot well from the three (41.2 percent).



May 28, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket past Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half during game three in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

What Did the Nets Learn?

The Nets were a contender in the East even without Irving and Harden at times during the playoffs. They are a force to be reckoned with looking ahead to next season. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ struggles in the postseason and the futures of several teams up in the air, the Nets will be one of the top teams in the league next year.

The defensive issues that they experienced in the regular season were not as much of an issue in the postseason. Durant has shown that he can guard multiple positions and is a quality help defender still with his length. Like this year, the only roadblock in the way of contention is injuries. Brooklyn knew when it acquired three major superstars, depth would be an issue, which we saw as they only played seven players in their rotation for much of the second round.

Will they address the center position? It seems like they were able to live without playing a traditional center and that can work next year as well. They will have to hope that veterans who become available in free agency or via buyout would want to join and add some depth to a thin roster.