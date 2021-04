Nets’ layup line became an off-the-backboard dunk line (VIDEO)

The Brooklyn Nets are having fun.

Before Brooklyn picked up a quality win over Boston that moved them back into first in the East, they had a pregame layup line that turned into Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan doing spin then off-the-backboard dunks and putting on a little show.

That’s one way to get loose before the game.

