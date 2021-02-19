Nets-Lakers recap: Brooklyn uses 3-point barrage to bury L.A.

The Brooklyn Nets won their fifth consecutive game on Thursday night as they continue to steamroll through their current Western Conference road trip, dominating the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-98. LeBron James had a game-high 32 points for the Lakers but L.A. couldn’t slow down the Nets and did not have enough firepower to keep up with the fast-paced Nets.

James Harden led the Nets with 23 points and 11 assists but Joe Harris had 21 points for the Nets while Kyrie Irving had 16 points. The Nets as a whole shot 18 for 39 from the 3-point line while the Lakers were a measly eight for 30 from the 3-point line. Although James had a high-scoring game, the Lakers could not keep up with the Nets.

While the Lakers knew they were going to be without Anthony Davis coming into tonight’s game, they were hit with a late scratch from starting point guard Dennis Schröder who was ruled out just before Thursday night’s game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

LeBron's MVP case is in make-or-break mode

While LeBron had a high-scoring night with 32 points after the Lakers scored a road win a few nights ago in Minnesota, Thursday night was an example that LeBron's case for the MVP award is not open and shut. The Lakers remain at No. 2 in the West after Thursday night's loss but if these types of games, especially if they play teams with good records, could spell trouble for LeBron's MVP case and a high playoff seed. Four of the next seven games for the Lakers come against teams above .500 and they've yet to score a victory against a winning team this season without Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don't turn that trend around soon, LeBron's once-likely MVP hopes could turn a lot more doubtful.

