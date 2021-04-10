Nets at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Saturday

The Los Angeles Lakers continue their longest trip of the season on Saturday night as they visit the team with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets themselves aren’t quite at full strength right now in what many see as a potential NBA Finals preview.

James Harden is currently resting with a hamstring issue but the Nets did get back their No. 1 star, Kevin Durant, earlier this week. Durant came off the bench in his first game back and was perfect from the field, going 5 for 5 and scoring 17 points.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Apr. 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ABC

Injury Report:

Los Angeles: Alex Caruso (left knee soreness), Kyle Kuzma (left calf strain), Marc Gasol (hamstring tightness) are questionable. Anthony Davis (Achilles) and LeBron James (high ankle sprain) are out.

Brooklyn: James Harden (hamstring), Tyler Johnson (knee soreness) and Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F Kyle Kuzma

F Markieff Morris

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Dennis Schroder

Brookyln Nets

F Joe Harris

F Kevin Durant

C LaMarcus Aldridge

G Bruce Brown

G Kyrie Irving

