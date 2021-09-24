Nets' Kyrie Irving not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite upcoming New York City mandate: report

Kyrie Irving jump shot vs. Celtics Game 3 white uniform

Knicks and Nets players will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to play home games in New York City during the upcoming season, and according to a new report, Kyrie Irving has not yet been vaccinated.

According to Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman, Irving has not yet received a vaccine shot.

SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley confirmed earlier this month that the league sent a memo breaking down the new protocols for teams in areas with local COVID-19 requirements, such as in New York City.

Per a New York City executive order, visiting players are exempt from the vaccine requirement, but Knicks and Nets players are not. There is a similar local ordinance in San Francisco, impacting the Golden State Warriors.

If an unvaccinated Knick or Net player doesn’t have a medical or religious exemption (which will be determined by the NBA), the player won’t be allowed to enter home arenas or practice facilities or participate in any games, practices, or other team activities conducted at the arenas/practice facilities.

Begley previously noted that players failing to adhere to the local requirements could be viewed as failing to provide services under terms of his contract and could be fined or suspended by the league or his team or see his compensation reduced.

Irving played in 54 games for Brooklyn last season, averaging 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

And while he still has time to get the vaccine before training camp and the season starts, it will certainly be worth keeping an eye on as the countdown to the season continues.