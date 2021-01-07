Nets' Kyrie Irving missing Thursday's game against 76ers due to 'personal reasons'
Kyrie Irving will miss Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to what the team is calling "personal reasons."
Irving rested for a game earlier this year, as it was the second game of a back-to-back set.
In his seven games this season, Irving is averaging 27.1 points per game, a tick below his 27.4 in 20 games played last year.
The Nets are already without Kevin Durant as he quarantines himself after potential COVID-19 exposure, and Spencer Dinwiddie, who tore his ACL in the third game of the season.