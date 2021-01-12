Nets' Kyrie Irving to miss fourth straight game on Tuesday against Nuggets

Kyrie Irving shoot against Celtics

Kyrie Irving has missed the last three games due to personal reasons and now he'll miss his fourth, as the Nets announced that he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nets have gone 1-2 in his absence, including back-to-back losses over the weekend.

“We support him 100 percent and pray for the best,” Kevin Durant said after Brooklyn’s recent loss to Oklahoma City.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said he didn't have a timeline for Irving's return.

“Ky’s still on personal leave and all the communication with Ky between the organization I’m going to keep private and I’m sure you’ll hear from him at some point,” Nash said.

Nash has been asked twice over the past two games whether the organization is satisfied with Irving’s communication over his absence, and he hasn't given a straight answer yet.

It does seem a bit curious that he can't just say the team is satisfied with how he's communicated with them, considering he is the everyday spokesperson for the organization.

Hopefully there will be some more answers soon.