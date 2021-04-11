Nets' Kyrie Irving handed first career ejection against Lakers on Saturday night

Kyrie Irving vs Lakers, black jersey

Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was ejected for the first time in his career on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after arguing with guard Dennis Schroder, who was also ejected.

The two got into it with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter, as both players received double technical fouls and were tossed from the game. Irving and Schroder both walked off the court upset and looked confused as to why they were ejected.

Irving scored 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four rebounds in 20 minutes of action. The Nets trailed 66-62 when Irving was ejected, and that deficit grew rapidly once the star guard was off the floor.