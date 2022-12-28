Mac Jones needs to grow the heck up

Ukrayinska Pravda

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Source: Press service of the President's Office of Ukraine Quote: "Staff members heard the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the troops of operational directions about the situation at the front, discussed the implementation of the previous decisions of the Staff meeting regarding certain fronts, in particular near the settlements of Bakhmu