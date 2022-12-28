Mac Jones needs to grow the heck up

Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a setback with his ankle injury during Sunday night's overtime win
Majors for Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson, buy-in from PGA Tour stars and more.
Pick your mistake for the Eagles' loss because there were plenty. Here's why A.J. Brown said he was glad it happened.
Lawmakers called on the Air Force to study how swapping out the polar airlift fleet could help the U.S. keep protect the Arctic.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Source: Press service of the President's Office of Ukraine Quote: "Staff members heard the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the troops of operational directions about the situation at the front, discussed the implementation of the previous decisions of the Staff meeting regarding certain fronts, in particular near the settlements of Bakhmu
The 23-year-old was not selected for England’s squad after sustaining a knee injury in mid-October.
Jerry Jones on Cowboys division title hopes: “This is what i deserve...I’ve been a good boy. With two games to go, I’m gonna allow myself some visions and dreams”
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has turned iconic buildings and landmarks across the country into rubble.
Rian Johnson is opening up about the creation of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and said he lamented the film having Knives Out in its title. Johnson tried hard to make a sequel to his 2019 hit Knives Out that would be its own standalone story with only detective Benoit Blanc crossing over from […]
In a behind the scenes look at That ‘90s Show, Debra Jo Rupp got emotional reflecting on reuniting with That ‘70s Show co-stars, including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.
Behind the ropes in the Bahamas were a pair of longtime PGA professionals. One was David Young, getting ready to retire after 20 years at Sleepy Hollow in New York. The other was Mike Thomas, now retired from Harmony Landing in Kentucky.
Blockchain browser and mining pool BTC.com said on Monday that it got hacked earlier this month, and lost around US$2.3 million of its own assets and US$700,000 of clients’ assets.
And with many of us now working remotely from home on a flexible if not full-time basis, these sanctuaries of calm provide an overlooked space in which to create an office bedroom idea. Ximena Rodriguez, interior designer, CetraRuddy, says: ‘For a dual home office idea, i.e. In a dual-role bedroom office, finding the right layout is critical - after all, the room needs to accommodate its other functions and still be a relaxing enough environment to become a sleep recovery room.
In a bad season, apparently Kyler Murray's attitude is starting to affect others around him.
Robert Lewandowski has taken La Liga by storm but Barcelona coach Xavi must cope without him during a busy January period, starting with a Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa did not exhibit symptoms of a concussion during the Dolphins’ game against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, one day before entering concussion protocol, the NFL’s chief medical officer said.
There’s no good spin to put on firing a head coach before the end of his first season and Broncos General Manager George Paton didn’t try to do so on Tuesday. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday after the team fell to 4-11 with a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday that Paton called [more]
Bella Thorne and Emily Ratajakowski shared experiences of being sexualised as young children on Ratajakowski's podcast, High Low with EmRata.
