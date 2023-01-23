Pac-12 basketball report: Stanford beats Colorado to regain sole possession of first place

MMA Weekly

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury challenged former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou to a boxing match using four-ounce gloves. “Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out contract with the UFC,” said Fury. “You want to earn some big boy money come see the ‘Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest M.F. on the planet," said Fury in an interview with Seconds Out. “Let’s kick it up spicy in a cage, four-ounce gloves, on the Queensberry, and let’s have a badass referee like