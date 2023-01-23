Pac-12 basketball report: Stanford beats Colorado to regain sole possession of first place
When Stanford lost to USC, the Cardinal no longer had first place all to themselves in the Pac-12. Now they do again, after sweeping Utah and Colorado.
When Stanford lost to USC, the Cardinal no longer had first place all to themselves in the Pac-12. Now they do again, after sweeping Utah and Colorado.
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Reps. Daniel Goldman and Christ Stewart join Margaret Brennan.
It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...
Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has noted that Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin has begun to lose credibility in the eyes of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the many months failed attempts to capture Bakhmut.
Bend It Like Beckham has always been a movie that I adored, but after rewatching it, I love it even more. Here are some of my thoughts on it.
Sting shares his respect for Great Muta. After a career […]
Texas students are asking university officials to focus on gun control and increased mental health resources instead of banning TikTok on campus.
Steve Young tells the hilarious story of his failed attempt to convince Bo Jackson to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
Warsaw will build a "smaller coalition" of the countries ready to supply Ukraine with some of their stocks of Leopard 2 battle tanks without Germany's consent, if it isn't provided, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Jan. 22.
What if someone told you the Panthers wouldn't have to trade up to draft a potential franchise QB this spring? Well, that someone is Daniel Jeremiah.
In today's special edition, we're taking a look at Insider's recent coverage of the layoffs— bringing you inside the chaos at these major firms.
The "Weekend Update" anchor called one of the embattled Republican's lies "an insane thing to pretend to be."
One suspect is charged with first-degree murder over the Nov. 13 fatal shooting. The second suspect is charged with first-degree manslaughter.
Chinese players of roleplaying epic "World of Warcraft" bade a sad farewell to the land of Azeroth on Monday, with the game set to go offline after a dispute between US developer Blizzard and local partner NetEase.Blizzard's games have been available in China since 2008, through collaboration with internet giant NetEase -- under local law, foreign developers are required to partner with Chinese firms to enter the market.
Brice Sensabaugh powered Ohio State's offense in a streak-snapping win against Iowa and, in the process, set a new program record for freshmen.
Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury challenged former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou to a boxing match using four-ounce gloves. “Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out contract with the UFC,” said Fury. “You want to earn some big boy money come see the ‘Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest M.F. on the planet," said Fury in an interview with Seconds Out. “Let’s kick it up spicy in a cage, four-ounce gloves, on the Queensberry, and let’s have a badass referee like
"I want you guys to realize that we have seven kids."View Entire Post ›
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Krugman has been a loud critic of Elon Musk, previously calling Musk an "insecure billionaire" and warning Twitter users of a "Muskpocalypse."
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a [more]