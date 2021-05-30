Nets' Kyrie Irving booed loudly by full TD Garden crowd before Game 4

Justin Leger
·1 min read
Kyrie booed loudly by full TD Garden crowd before Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The last time the Boston Celtics played a playoff game in front of a full TD Garden crowd, Kyrie Irving donned a C's uniform.

Two years later, TD Garden finally is back to full capacity with the C's taking on Irving and the Nets in Game 4.

Before Sunday's game, Celtics fans welcomed Irving back with loud boos as he took the court for warmups. Watch below:

Irving also received plenty of boos prior to the Celtics' Game 3 win, but TD Garden only was at 25 percent capacity. Needless to say, he can expect it to be a whole lot louder Sunday night as the C's look to even the series at two games apiece.

