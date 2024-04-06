Nets’ Kevin Ollie gives his plans for younger players to end this season

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are nearing the end of their 2023-24 season sooner than they hoped now that they have been eliminated from the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. While Brooklyn is assured of not going to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season, they are still looking for certain players to perform.

“Yeah, just like they’ve been doing,” Nets interim head coach Kevin Ollie said of the younger players, including the rookies, prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Over the past few games, Brooklyn has seen strong performances out of Trendon Watford, Noah Clowney, Cam Thomas, and Jalen Wilson.

“They’ve been playing great,” Ollie explained. “They’ve been hustling. They’ve been playing the game plan. Don’t try to do anything outside of your role, but continue to try to expand your role at the same time and be a star in it. And just play the right way.”

While Ollie did not give any indication of whether he will be lessening the minutes of some of his veteran players, it’s clear that he intends to use the rest of this season to see where some of the younger players are at. If the Nets are able to get a sizable lead on the banged-up Pistons, it’s possible that those younger players will get more time on the floor.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire