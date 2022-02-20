Nets' Kevin Durant won't attend NBA All-Star Game after death of grandmother

Kevin Durant solo white jersey close up

Nets star Kevin Durant will no longer attend the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Cleveland following the death of his grandmother, his mother, Wanda Durant, announced on Instagram.

Durant was named a captain for the game after receiving the most fan votes of any player in the Eastern Conference, but was not scheduled to play in the game due to a knee injury. He has be sidelined since Jan. 15 with a sprained left MCL.

Durant had also been named a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team prior to the start of the season, and was set to be honored during a ceremony at halftime of the All-Star Game with all of the living members of the team.

Durant has earned two NBA All-Star Game MVP awards in his career, to go along with 12 All-Star nominations. He was named the 2012 NBA All-Star Game MVP after scoring 36 points on 56 percent shooting, and added in seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He won the award again in 2019 following a 31-point outing on 66 percent shooting with six three-pointers, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal.

Wanda Durant shared the news of their family's loss in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we share with family and friends that our Dear Sweet Mama, BARBARA A. Davis, transitioned early this morning. Words can not describe how our family feels doing this time. We want to thank everyone for their prayers, condolences, and well wishes. God is GOOD and His PEACE comforts all of us," Wanda Durant said.

