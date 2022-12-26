Russell Wilson and the Broncos are a level of failure we’ve never seen before
Russell Wilson in Denver is one of the worst fails in NFL history.
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson lost a crucial fumble that cost his team a chance at a comeback win over the Bengals on Sunday, but coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t criticize Stevenson today. Belichick, who has been known to bench running backs for fumbling, said Stevenson is still reliable with the ball in his hands. “Rhamondre’s [more]
Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a performance that looked to be Denver's rock bottom in a season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December. Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. [more]
Twitter reacts to yet another ugly Broncos loss.
Several weeks ago, Chris Simms heard that Bill O’Brien could be returning to the Patriots in 2023, as the offensive coordinator. Simms also has mentioned it once or twice on PFT Live. Others have said the same thing. It finally became an official Sunday Splash! (On A Saturday!) report in Week 16, courtesy of NFL [more]
Baker Mayfield‘s time with the Panthers was a bust in 2022, but he’s ending the year on a high note. Mayfield set a franchise record for completion percentage in a game during their 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday and he’s won two of the three games he’s played since joining the Rams as [more]
One expert wants to see it happen.
DeVonta Smith was ready when he scored against the Cowboys.
Pick your mistake for the Eagles' loss because there were plenty. Here's why A.J. Brown said he was glad it happened.
Oday Aboushi and Randy Gregory got into it on the field after the Rams-Broncos game, each throwing a punch at the other
We're previewing the Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and here are five things to watch, including a prediction
The New England Patriots welcomed fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette on Saturday, following a video that went viral showing him being yelled at by a Raiders fan.
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris' former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.
Was this a dirty play by Mac Jones?
Cousins is the QB everyone loves to dunk on, but he keeps winning.
The Titans lost their fifth straight game on Saturday to set up a bit of conundrum for head coach Mike Vrabel for Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys. Neither the outcome of that game nor the outcome of the Jaguars’ game against the Texans next Sunday has any bearing on who will win the AFC [more]
The Packers were once left for dead at 4-8. Now, Matt LaFleur's team only needs three (or maybe four) individual results over the next two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.
The Commanders benched Heinicke in favor of Wentz on Saturday after turnovers on consecutive possessions