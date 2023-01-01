Trojans Wire appears on college football YouTube show to preview USC-Tulane Cotton Bowl

Associated Press

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops sees no issue with playing Iowa for a second straight year, even if the Music City Bowl is nowhere close to the Citrus Bowl where the teams wrapped up last season. Iowa freshman running back Kaleb Johnson remembers the loss well, even though he wasn't on the roster. “I watched all of it, and it just makes me eager to play even more and win,” said Johnson, who ran for a team-high six touchdowns and led Iowa with 1,114 all-purpose yards.