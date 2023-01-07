NFL Week 18: Public is betting on the Jaguars’ Zay Jones and Christian Kirk to rack up receiving yards vs. Titans

Autoblog

After many teasers and much anticipation, the electric Ram has finally been revealed in its concept form. And it is absolutely packed with features. The only things lacking in this reveal are the nitty gritty numbers. All Ram would say for now is that the truck will be a leader in "range, towing, payload and charge time." The Revolution follows the path of the Silverado EV in being a substantially different design and package than the internal combustion version. Much of this is because the Revolution is built on a completely new platform, the STLA Frame, which is designed to be electric from the start. It's a body-on-frame setup with the battery mounted down between the frame rails. There are two electric motors, one front and one rear. This layout allows for the considerably different proportions of the Revolution, with the cab extending much farther forward. Ram says the cab is 4 inches longer overall compared with the current crew cab 1500, but its bed is a similar length.