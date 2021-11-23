Nets’ Kevin Durant explained who Chris Duarte reminds him of

When Kevin Durant isn’t hooping, the 11-time NBA All-Star is often watching the game. He keeps up with his peers and is a huge fan of the current rookie class, especially Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte.

Durant recently joined Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson on “#NBAHooperVision” on League Pass, an alternative stream for fans to watch select games throughout the season. He shared his thoughts on the rookie class, as a whole, and the emergence of Duarte.

He revealed which type of player Duarte reminds him of.

I like a lot of the rookies this year. I like Scottie Barnes. I like Duarte. We played them a couple of weeks ago. … He reminds me of an old-school shooting guard. Quick off the catch, can shoot the mid-range off a couple of dribbles, too. He got good size. I like him. I like him a lot.

Durant also spoke very highly of Barnes recently, along with Cade Cunningham. Durant has a prior friendship with Cunningham and even swapped jerseys with him after facing the Detroit Pistons for the first time earlier this month.

Duarte has emerged as a key player for the Pacers to start the season. He is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists on 39.2% shooting from 3-point range. The Pacers love what he brings on offense and also believe he is a strong on-ball defender.

The rookie class appears to be off to a strong start this season, with several players throughout the league showing out on a nightly basis. It will surely make for a competitive race for Rookie of the Year and the All-Rookie awards.

